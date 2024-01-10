Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia captain Pat Cummins said Pakistan batsman Babar Azam “doesn’t have too many weaknesses.”

He added that the 29-year-old is always a key wicket to get as he can “score all around the ground.”

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for the past few years, but lately, he has been struggling to find any consistency.

One of the key issues the Lahore native has experienced has been converting his strong starts into big scores, which has really hurt the men in green.

“Babar doesn’t have too many weaknesses. He has pretty tight technique and can score all around the ground,” Cummins said in a video posted by Cricket Australia on Instagram as quoted by Geo Super.

Azam recently featured in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which his side lost 3-0, and scored 126 runs at an average of 21.

He will now be involved in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which begins on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

