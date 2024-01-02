Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has lavished praise on Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, calling him a “world-class” opening bowler.

Khawaja has battled against Afridi in the ongoing three-match Test series, with the Pakistan quick having dismissed him three times in the first two Tests.

Afridi was especially impressive in the second Test in Melbourne as he took six wickets, with four coming in the second innings.

Overall, the 23-year-old has picked up eight wickets at an average of 41.62.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is a world-class bowler opening up,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will look to conclude their tour of Australia on a high by claiming a consolation win in the third Test in Sydney, which begins on January 3.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

