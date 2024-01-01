Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood made it clear that he will not be moving Babar Azam anywhere as the number four spot belongs to him.

He pointed out that he doesn’t want to “disturb” Azam’s approach and mindset, especially when he is trying to get back to his best.

Since the 29-year-old is accustomed to batting at number four, Masood reiterated that is where Azam will stay.

“No one would disturb his batting position, which is number four spot. You make your team around the team’s best batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, Azam has made 77 runs in the first two Tests at an average of 19.25.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and they will be eager to claim a consolation win in the third Test, which begins on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

