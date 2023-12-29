Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is considering utilising spinner Abrar Ahmed as he has “done really well for us.”

Abrar missed the first Test of the ongoing three-match series against Australia due to a knee injury.

Despite showing signs of significant improvement ahead of the second Test, he was also ruled out of that match.

Pakistan haven’t gone with a specialist spinner in the first two Tests as they have relied on Salman Ali Agha.

However, with the third Test looming, Masood could potentially pick Abrar if he is fit as the 25-year-old from Karachi has “taken a lot of wickets against good sides.”

“Abrar has done really well for us, he’s taken a lot of wickets against good sides and we’ll be hoping he does the same on this tour,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series and will look to end their tour of Australia on a high by securing a consolation win in the third Test, which starts on January 3 in Sydney.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi

