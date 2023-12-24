Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim has revealed that his decision to retire from international cricket stemmed from his mental health not being good.

Imad shocked everyone when he made the decision to bring the curtain down on his international career in November 2023.

Having closed the door on playing for Pakistan, the 35-year-old insisted that he has no “intention of turning back” and is ready for what lies ahead in the future.

“I was not in the right mental state, and if I were in that condition, I would never have made this decision. This is life, and everything is possible. I have made this decision without any intention of turning back. It’s a significant step, and I am uncertain about what life has in store, but it is what it is,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team are currently in the midst of a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will commence on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I wanted him to play, Shan Masood disappointed Pakistan bowler with extra pace said no

What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imad Wasim? He is really good! 1734 ( 59.67 % ) He is ok! 787 ( 27.08 % ) He is overrated! 385 ( 13.25 % )

Like this: Like Loading...