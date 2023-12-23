Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Up-and-coming Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Qasim Akram said he wants to occupy the spot that Imad Wasim might have taken in the national team had he not retired from international cricket.

Qasim was recently involved in the National T20 Cup and scored 266 runs in 11 matches for Lahore Region Blues, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.55 and a strike-rate of 116.66.

He also took four wickets at an average of 21.25 and an economy rate of 6.07.

Having had a decent showing in the National T20 Cup, the 21-year-old is eager to get into the Pakistan team and make his presence felt at the international level.

“It is always a dream to be a part of the Pakistan Team. I will try my best to deliver good performances and get in the national squad as soon as possible,” he told Geo Super.

The Pakistan team is currently involved in a three-match Test series against Australia, where they trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will get underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Qasim Akram? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Qasim Akram? He is really good! 203 ( 53.56 % ) He is ok! 132 ( 34.83 % ) He is overrated! 44 ( 11.61 % )

