Legendary big-hitting all-rounder Shahid Afridi admitted he is disappointed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf pulled out of the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia, calling it a missed opportunity.

Rauf withdrew from the tour due to concerns about his fitness and workload, but is currently featuring for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Since it was reported that the 30-year-old speedster would only be required to bowl 10 to 12 overs per day, Afridi noted that his refusal to feature in the Test series was “not a good decision.”

“Haris Rauf is missing an opportunity. It’s not like he had to play all 3 Tests. He could play one Test and use it as preparation for the New Zealand T20Is where conditions are different. To refuse this chance is not a good decision,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Perth by 360 runs and will look to bounce back in the second Test, which begins on December 26 in Melbourne.

It should be noted that Rauf has been selected for Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 12 in Auckland.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand T20I Series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

