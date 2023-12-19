Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad believes no one tells Babar Azam about the mistakes he is making when batting.

He noted that the technical flaws in the 29-year-old’s game should be brought up in the nets so that he can work on rectifying them.

However, since nobody informs Azam about it, he ends up making the same mistakes over and over again, which then exposes his weaknesses.

“No one is perfect, and Babar Azam has quality, but there’s no one to tell him about his flaws in the nets, therefore, he keeps repeating his mistakes. Building confidence comes from rectifying errors in the nets,” Miandad told Geo News.

Azam recently stepped down as captain in all three formats after Pakistan’s poor performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

The Lahore-born batsman is now involved in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia and made scores of 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

The second Test gets underway on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

