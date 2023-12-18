Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is confident that former captain Babar Azam will “break many batting records” going forward.

His comments come after Azam stepped down as captain in all three formats after the men in green were eliminated from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

With the 29-year-old now free to solely focus on his batting, Naseem has backed him to rewrite the history books.

“In sha Allah, we will watch you break many batting records for our beloved Pakistan,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Azam is now representing Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, while Naseem was not considered for selection since he is still recovering from the shoulder injury that caused him to miss the World Cup.

Azam scored 21 and 14 in the first Test in Perth, which Pakistan lost by 360 runs.

He will no doubt be eager to post a big score in the second Test, which begins on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Always favoured him as captain, Shahid Afridi unveils the man he wanted leading Pakistan in T20Is

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2583 ( 69.06 % ) Bad decision! 1157 ( 30.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...