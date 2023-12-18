Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram used to bowl between 25 and 30 overs per day.

Wasim is arguably the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced as he took a combined 916 wickets in Tests and ODIs.

Ganguly noted that players nowadays need to be more like Wasim in order to succeed and achieve great feats at the highest level.

“Players should be like Wasim Akram, who could bowl 25-30 overs in a day,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Pakistan team recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they started off with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Pakistan are now facing Australia in a three-match Test series and are 1-0 down after losing the first Test in Perth by 360 runs.

The second Test will begin on December 26 in Melbourne.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

