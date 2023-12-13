Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Australia opener Matthew Hayden has named and shamed Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz for being a total disaster during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shadab, who is Pakistan’s first-choice spinner, took two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

As for Nawaz, he finished with two wickets in five games at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Having previously served as Pakistan’s batting consultant and team mentor, Hayden acknowledged that he expected much more from the duo.

“Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz failed miserably,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, but neither Shadab nor Nawaz were included in the 18-man squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: This is likely Mohammad Hafeez and Najam Sethi’s decision, Shahid Afridi addresses Pakistan player’s loss of power

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 483 ( 49.34 % ) He is ok! 208 ( 21.25 % ) He is overrated! 288 ( 29.42 % )

Like this: Like Loading...