Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said the Pakistan batting duo of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman cannot play like each other as they are polar opposites.

He noted that Azam is more of a defensive style player who is capable of scoring around a run a ball, while Zaman plays the role of the aggressor and takes the attack to the bowlers.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Azam scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

As for Zaman, he was dropped after the opening game against the Netherlands and missed the next five matches.

He returned with a bang as he put his power-hitting on full display during his knocks of 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

Especially during the match against New Zealand, Zaman went on a rampage while Azam played the anchor role, which Gambhir pointed to as an indication that the two batsmen are nothing alike.

“Babar Azam cannot play like Fakhar Zaman and Fakhar cannot play like Babar,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four consecutive defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Azam, who stepped down as captain after the World Cup, will now feature in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, while Zaman was not picked in the squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Played well when he came back, Aakash Chopra praises Pakistan power-hitter for turning his fortunes around

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2462 ( 68.85 % ) Bad decision! 1114 ( 31.15 % )

Like this: Like Loading...