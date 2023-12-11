Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes Babar Azam is better off as a batsman than captaining the national team.

Azam recently stepped down from the leadership role in all three formats after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Going into the tournament, the 29-year-old’s form was a massive concern for the men in green as he wasn’t making many big scores.

However, he did find some consistency during the competition as he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Overall, Moin is glad Azam gave up the captaincy as he will now be free to fully focus on his batting.

“He would have been better playing as a batsman than leading this team,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it through to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Bowling equilibrium was messed up, Mickey Arthur admits Pakistan needed 20-year-old in the pace attack

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2393 ( 68.51 % ) Bad decision! 1100 ( 31.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...