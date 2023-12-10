Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes Babar Azam wasn’t a good captain as he was not street smart.

Malik added that the 29-year-old struggled to lead his side to victory against major teams, which is something many former cricketers have pointed out as well.

Azam resigned as captain in all three formats after Pakistan were eliminated from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

During the tournament, he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Assessing Azam’s three-year tenure as captain, Malik conceded that he did not improve despite all the advice given to him.

“No street smartness from the captain. We have only won against small teams,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their tournament on a low as England battered them by 93 runs.

Azam will now feature in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2353 ( 68.36 % ) Bad decision! 1089 ( 31.64 % )

