Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes pace bowler Haris Rauf has lost some confidence as he is not bowling at his best.

Rauf was recently in action during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and took 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 33.31.

Despite taking plenty of wickets, the 30-year-old was heavily criticised for the large number of runs he leaked every time.

Rauf conceded 533 runs in those nine games, which is the most by any bowler in a single edition of the World Cup.

“He is low in confidence,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started off with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they stopped their four-game losing streak with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Rauf was supposed to be selected for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, but withdrew from the tour due to concerns about his workload.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

