Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said young pace prospect Mohammad Wasim Jnr “has been a beacon” of hope for Pakistan.

Wasim Jnr was a back-up bowler for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but got the chance to play in a few matches and impressed everyone with his outstanding bowling.

The 22-year-old from North Waziristan featured in four games and took 10 wickets at an average of 21.50.

“Mohammad Wasim has been a beacon,” Bishop was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite ending their four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to get them into the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Wasim Jnr has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Wasim Jnr? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

