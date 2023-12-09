Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim believes star batsman Babar Azam “doesn’t deserve a place” in the T20I team.

Azam has arguably been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in the shortest format for the past few years and has repeatedly led the men in green to victory.

However, he has regularly been criticised for his strike-rate as many deem it to be too low and want the 29-year-old to score quicker so that the men in green can put up more competitive totals.

While Imad admitted it is a “tough call”, he stands by his decision that Pakistan will be better off without Azam in the T20I squad.

“It is a tough call but Babar doesn’t deserve a place in T20s,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam stepped down as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan began with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not book their spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Bowled okay in patches, Mickey Arthur assesses Pakistan seamer given new role

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 2266 ( 68.15 % ) Bad decision! 1059 ( 31.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...