Newly-appointed Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz admitted that fast bowler Naseem Shah had been bowling well prior to suffering his shoulder injury in the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old was having a greater impact as he had been taking plenty of wickets.

Due to this, many felt that the youngster had become an undroppable member of the pace attack, which also includes Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

“Naseem has bowled well in quite a lot of matches,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem missed the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup due to his shoulder injury and could only watch as Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in disappointing fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Since he is still recovering, Naseem was not considered for selection for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

