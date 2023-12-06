Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has questioned whether Babar Azam, at any point, showed he was the right man to captain Pakistan.

His comments come after the 29-year-old stepped down from the leadership role in all three formats after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Aaqib believes Azam was a poor captain as he was not even able to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“He did not win anything as captain in [the] Pakistan Super League. People say he is a good captain, but where did he show his good captaincy?” he said on Suno News as quoted by NDTV.

In the World Cup, Azam scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not make it through to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended the tournament on a low as England battered them by 93 runs.

Azam’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

