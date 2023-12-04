Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn said he always looks forward to seeing Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl as it is “a sight to behold.”

Afridi, who was just named Pakistan’s T20I captain, has become one of the elite pace bowlers in the world due to his ability to take wickets at any point in a match.

The 23-year-old recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and was a dominant force as he took 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.72.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling will be a sight to behold,” Steyn said in a video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They ended their four-game losing streak with successive wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Afridi will now play in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

