Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop has urged Pakistan to stick with up-and-coming speedster Mohammad Wasim Jnr for “a number of years.”

He also urged them not to drop him from the team if he has one bad series as this would harm his development and confidence.

Bishop has really liked what he has seen from the 22-year-old, who was one of the standout performers for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the four games he got to play, Wasim Jnr took 10 wickets at an average of 21.50.

Knowing Pakistan could have a future superstar, Bishop advised them to keep supporting Wasim Jnr and ensuring he gets plenty of opportunities to prove his worth.

“I really hope Pakistan stick with him for a number of years in his development and don’t just cast him aside if he has one bad series from here on,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan started the World Cup with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to triumph over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to book their spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their last group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Wasim Jnr is now set to feature in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

