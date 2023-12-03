Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Michael Atherton said bowling yorkers was “as natural as breathing” for legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis.

Waqar is one of the greatest seamers the sport has ever seen as he could also swing the ball and generate good bounce as well.

Having enjoyed an illustrious international career, the 52-year-old took 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also featured in 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Bowling a yorker for Waqar Younis was about as natural as breathing. He just seemed to have drawn magnetically to the pop-in crease,” Atherton was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Pakistan team recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and began with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a sour note as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

