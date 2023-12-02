Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has made it clear that there have been no fights within the national team and called the allegations “baseless stories” that have been “created by the enemies of the game.”

There had been speculation of a rift between some players during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the men in green failed to live up to expectations.

Despite all the rumours flying around, Ashraf insisted that none of the players have been involved in any type of altercation.

“There is no infighting in the team. The whole team is united. These baseless stories are created by the enemies of the game,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

