Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has slammed the batting duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for “not playing fearless cricket.”

Azam and Rizwan have been two of Pakistan’s top performers lately and also scored plenty of runs during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Azam, who stepped down as captain after the tournament, amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

As for Rizwan, he scored 395 runs in nine games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

Despite this, Razzaq wants both of them to be more bold and daring in their approach to batting.

“They were not playing fearless cricket,” he told Geo News.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa,

Despite fighting back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to get them into the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign on a low as they lost to England by 93 runs.

Next up for Azam and Rizwan will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

