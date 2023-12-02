Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam said “everyone has my number” should they want to give him pieces of advice.

Azam noted that people have their own points of view on everything and added that he cannot adhere to everyone’s standards.

The 29-year-old resigned as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he rediscovered some form by scoring 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

“Everyone has their own point of view, their own way of thinking. Everyone is saying something different. He should be like this, or like that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me.”

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back with successive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign on a low as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He looked depressed, Ramiz Raja held private chat with frustrated Pakistan player

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 1803 ( 69.37 % ) Bad decision! 796 ( 30.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...