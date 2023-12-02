Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim believes he was dropped from the national team “without any reason.”

Imad, who recently retired from international cricket, noted that when this happened, he was ranked as the number two all-rounder in the world.

The 34-year-old was active in domestic cricket and recently earned a T20I recall as he played in the series against New Zealand in April 2023.

However, his last ODI came all the way back in November 2020.

“When I was playing for the Pakistan team, I was the world No. 2 all-rounder in [the] rankings and without any reason, I was dropped,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imad was not part of Pakistan’s squad for the recent 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the men in green began with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a sour note as England battered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

