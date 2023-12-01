Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed could have been called up to the main squad and played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but he was denied that opportunity.

Amir noted that Shadab insisted he was fit despite hurting himself after appearing to his head on the ground while fielding during the match against South Africa.

As a result of the 25-year-old’s actions, Amir pointed out that Abrar was denied the chance to feature in the World Cup.

“There was a chance of including Abrar Ahmed [in the squad] but Shadab said that he is fit and available for [the] next match,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab had a disastrous World Cup campaign as he only managed to take two wickets in six games at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Abrar will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, while Shadab was not included in the squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Trying too hard for wickets, Waqar Younis concerned it may have negative effect on essential Pakistan bowler

What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! 252 ( 71.39 % ) He is ok! 74 ( 20.96 % ) He is overrated! 27 ( 7.65 % )

Like this: Like Loading...