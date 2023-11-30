Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta firmly believes that Mohammad Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper-batsman in Pakistan as he has no flaws.

Rizwan is the go-to option in limited overs cricket, but lost his spot in playing XI in Tests to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Going forward, though, it is possible that the 31-year-old from Peshawar could be utilised as a specialist middle order batsman in the longest format.

Nonetheless, Dasgupta reiterated that no other wicketkeeper in Pakistan is better than Rizwan at the moment.

“There is no flaw in Rizwan; he is the best wicketkeeper,” he told Geo Super.

Rizwan recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 395 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

Pakistan began by defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Rizwan has been selected for Pakistan’s upcoming three-Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is an impact player like Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim urges Pakistan to get mystery spinner into the team

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 49032 ( 12.07 % ) Babar Azam 308674 ( 75.97 % ) Steve Smith 7013 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8907 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 72 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14078 ( 3.46 % ) Joe Root 3125 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2943 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1315 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2830 ( 0.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1324 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3727 ( 0.92 % ) Kagiso Rabada 807 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2453 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...