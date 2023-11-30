Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his ability to win “unwinnable matches.”

Zaman had not been in great form coming into the 2023 ICC Cricket World and was even dropped after the opening game against the Netherlands.

After missing the next five matches, he returned to the playing XI to take Imam-ul-Haq’s spot and had a devastating impact as he hammered 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

Considering how well he did in those two matches, Bhogle admitted it is bewildering why the 33-year-old “cannot marry consistency to his destructive powers.”

“He wins unwinnable matches and Pakistan must wonder why he cannot marry consistency to his destructive powers,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in disappointing fashion as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now play a three-match Test series against Australia, but Zaman was not included in the 18-man squad announced for the tour.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is our champion, Babar Azam wants Pakistan fast bowler to continue leading the pace attack

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 1254 ( 71.33 % ) He is ok! 356 ( 20.25 % ) He is overrated! 148 ( 8.42 % )

Like this: Like Loading...