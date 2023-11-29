Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has blasted the run-scoring duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their lack of quality shots.

Azam and Rizwan have been Pakistan’s most consistent performers over the past couple of years as they have regularly posted big scores in all three formats.

In the recent 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Azam made 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Rizwan, meanwhile, finished with 395 runs in nine games, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

Even though both of them did well, Razzaq was not at all impressed with their range of shots.

“Despite having extensive experience and holding the number one ranking, they seem to lack quality shots,” he told Geo News.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their campaign with a 93-run loss to England.

Azam, who recently stepped down as captain, and Rizwan will now feature in Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

