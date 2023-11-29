Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has made it clear that he is available for selection for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America from June 4 to 30.

Malik hasn’t played for Pakistan since November 2021, but has been active in domestic cricket and regularly performed well.

Currently, the 41-year-old is representing Sialkot Region in the National T20 Cup and scored 65 runs in three matches at an average of 32.50 and a strike-rate of 127.45.

Since Pakistan have had issues with their middle order in T20Is, many former cricketers have called for Malik to be included in the national team as they believe he will bring some much-needed stability and experience to the batting line-up.

“I would love to lift [the] T20 World Cup in 2024 for Pakistan. I have no physical fitness issues. I’m as fit as I was in my younger days. I’m available for Pakistan whenever [the] PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) contacts me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in disappointing fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

