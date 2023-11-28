Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr was getting reverse swing during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Wasim Jnr came into the tournament as a back-up bowler, but got a few opportunities to showcase his skills and didn’t disappoint.

The 22-year-old, who hails from North Waziristan, took 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 21.50.

“Wasim Jr – he gets the ball to reverse swing nicely because he has a slightly round-arm action,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Wasim Jnr’s next assignment will be Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

