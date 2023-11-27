Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has delivered a scathing assessment of spinner Mohammad Nawaz, saying “he’s not even a club level cricketer.”

Nawaz has been in dismal form over the past few months as he has struggled to take wickets consistently.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, this issue continued during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as the 29-year-old from Rawalpindi claimed two wickets in five matches at an average of 111.50 and an economy rate of 5.89.

Aamer admitted that he was shocked by Nawaz’s poor performance and questioned how he is even playing for Pakistan right now.

“When you see his bowling, he’s not even a club level cricketer, dude, and you’re playing him for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game losing streak with consecutive wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but it wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now face Australia in a three-match Test series, but Nawaz was not included in the 18-man squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

