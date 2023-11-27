Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has made it clear that his “aim is to always score runs” when he comes out to the crease.

Once a first-choice opener in ODIs, the 33-year-old now finds himself in selection limbo as he has been very inconsistent over the past couple of months.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, he was dropped after the opening game against the Netherlands, but returned after missing five matches and hammered 81 and 126 not out against Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

While it remains to be seen if those two thoroughly entertaining innings will be enough to save him from being dropped, Zaman noted that he wants to continue scoring big runs and leading Pakistan to victory.

“My aim is to always score runs that help the team win,” the Mardan native was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they bounced back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in disappointing fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now play a three-match Test series against Australia, but Zaman was not selected in the 18-man squad that was announced.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

