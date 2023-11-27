Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is glad to see former captain Babar Azam coming out of his defensive shell when batting.

He noted that it is good to see the 29-year-old trying to make an effort to become more attacking as it will only benefit the men in green going forward.

Amir added that he doesn’t mind if Azam has a “few failures” while adopting this new batting approach as it will take time for him to get accustomed to it.

“At least he was trying. What I liked about it is that he was using his feet against spinners. There might be a few failures like this, but it’s good that he’s come out of the [defensive] shell,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam stepped down as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan began by triumphing over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England demolished them by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 1638 ( 69 % ) Bad decision! 736 ( 31 % )

