Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes Sufiyan Muqeem is a left-arm spinner to watch out for as he is an emerging talent.

Muqeem recently represented Pakistan in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China and took four wickets in three matches at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 6.10.

He has also featured in three List A games and claimed eight wickets at an average of 18.25.

As for his T20 career, he has picked up eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.75.

While Muqueem has only played a few matches thus far, Misbah sees something special in him and thinks he has a chance of breaking into the Pakistan team in the future.

“The other is Sufiyan Muqeem, who is currently playing for [the] Pakistan Shaheens,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and triumphed over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in disappointing fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now play a three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

