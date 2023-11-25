Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah, saying he is a “damn good bowler.”

Naseem had been in spectacular form in the lead-up to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but unfortunately missed out on the tournament as he suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old also hasn’t been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Australia and could also miss the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Chopra admitted that Pakistan will definitely miss Naseem as he had arguably been their best bowler in the past few months.

“Naseem Shah is a damn good bowler. No doubt about it,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite ending their four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in disappointing fashion as England thrashed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s tour of Australia will consist of three Test matches and begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

