Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has blamed ex-captain Babar Azam for forcing other batsmen in the team to deviate from playing their natural game.

He noted that Azam bats too slowly, which ends up having a negative effect on the rest of the batting line-up as they find themselves under pressure to boost the run rate.

Razzaq urged the 29-year-old to increase his strike-rate when batting so that the men in green can post more competitive totals and potentially win more matches.

“When Babar bats slowly it has an adverse effect on other batters who then can’t play their natural game,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Azam stepped down as captain after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Pakistan began with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they were unable to progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign in dismal fashion as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Azam will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which gets underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

