Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said he always knew fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr had the talent following his impressive performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Wasim Jnr was only given a few opportunities to play in the tournament, but made the most of it and ended up being one of the standout players for the men in green.

The 22-year-old took 10 wickets in four games at an average of 21.50.

Akram was glad to see the North Waziristan native “making an impact” and expects big things from the talented youngster going forward.

“It was good to see Wasim making an impact… because he has got the talent, we all knew that,” the Sultan of Swing was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight defeats to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite hitting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they could not qualify for the semi-finals.

The men in green concluded their campaign in dismal fashion as England battered them by 93 runs.

Wasim Jnr will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

