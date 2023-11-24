Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes spinner Shadab Khan has to be dropped from the team since he is not bowling his 10 overs every time.

Malik noted that as the first-choice spinner, it is unbelievable to see Shadab not completing his quota in ODIs.

The 25-year-old’s lack of wickets has been a persistent problem for the men in green over the past couple of months and continued in the recently concluded 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the six matches he played, Shadab claimed two wickets at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

“As far as Shadab is concerned, the Pakistan cricket team expect ten overs from him, not four or six. That’s why I feel he should be changed,” Malik told A Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, it wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended on a low as England demolished them by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, but Shadab was not picked in the 18-man squad.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 463 ( 51.5 % ) He is ok! 190 ( 21.13 % ) He is overrated! 246 ( 27.36 % )

