Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes eight players could be dropped from the national team after their disappointing performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The men in green started off on a high as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, everything fell apart from there as they went on a four-game losing streak, during which they were beaten by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

While the men in green did recover to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, Pakistan lost their final group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Having witnessed the team’s dismal campaign, Moin reiterated that he could pick up to eight players who deserve to be axed.

“Eight players of the team could be changed. You will have to go to the rebuilding phase after the tournament,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Prefer him over Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz hints at more chances for 27-year-old Pakistan spinner

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 911 ( 67.93 % ) Bad decision! 430 ( 32.07 % )

Like this: Like Loading...