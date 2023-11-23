Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, has acknowledged that the Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are “quality bowlers.”

The trio form Pakistan’s pace attack in limited overs cricket, while Afridi and Naseem are the go-to fast bowlers in Test cricket.

All three have been in good form lately as they have been picking up plenty of wickets, which has helped the men in green win numerous matches.

“We don’t have Shaheen, Naseem, and Rauf in our nets, so we have to practice against who we have available. All three are quality bowlers and have been performing well. Pakistan have always had quality bowlers,” Rohit was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afridi took 18 wickets in nine matches, which included a five-for against champions Australia, at an average of 26.72.

Rauf chipped in with 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 33.31, while Naseem was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four successive losses to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they ended their losing streak with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England battered them by 93 runs.

Afridi will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, while Naseem wasn’t considered for selection due to his shoulder injury.

As for Rauf, he was supposed to be picked, but pulled out at the last moment due to concerns about his workload.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2598 ( 64.53 % ) He is ok! 874 ( 21.71 % ) He is overrated! 554 ( 13.76 % )

