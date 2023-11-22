Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has warned bowlers about Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he likes to “play mind games.”

He noted that Rizwan is an “unorthodox” batsman who is “very busy” once at the crease.

The 31-year-old from Peshawar is one of the most reliable batsmen Pakistan have in their squad as he regularly makes impressive contributions.

This was evident during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Rizwan amassed 395 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 65.83.

“He’s unorthodox, is a very busy player who likes to play with the fielding side’s mind and play mind games with the bowlers,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan kicked off their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green failed to advance to the semi-finals.

In their final group stage game against England, Pakistan succumbed to a 93-run loss.

Rizwan has been selected for Pakistan’s upcoming three-Test series against Australia, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

