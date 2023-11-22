Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez expects big things from fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, stating he “knows how he has to perform.”

As the leader of the pace attack and the newly-appointed T20I captain, Afridi will have to keep taking wickets and living up to the high standards people have of him.

The 23-year-old’s form had been a major concern going into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but he showcased why he is one of the best bowlers in the world by taking 18 wickets in nine matches, which included a five-for against champions Australia, at an average of 26.72.

Hafeez now wants Afridi to keep firing on all cylinders and winning matches for Pakistan with the ball.

“Shaheen knows how he has to perform,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before succumbing to defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to make it to the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended on a low as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Afridi will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will get underway on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan have found another superstar, Mohammad Rizwan urges batsman to keep working hard

What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Shaheen Shah Afridi being appointed Pakistan's T20I captain? Good decision! 211 ( 44.42 % ) Bad decision! 264 ( 55.58 % )

Like this: Like Loading...