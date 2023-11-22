Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aakash Chopra, the former India batsman, believes Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is “a good player” in ODIs as he has consistently scored runs.

Imam averages over 48 in the 50-over format, but has continuously been criticised for benefitting from nepotism as his uncle is former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Despite this, the 27-year-old has been able to drown out all the noise and let his bat do the talking, which has led to him having immense success at the top of the order.

“Imam-ul-Haq is a good player,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Imam recently amassed 162 runs in six matches during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 27.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They stopped their four-game skid with successive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but they were unable to book their spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green’s campaign ended in disappointing fashion as England hammered them by 93 runs.

Imam will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

