Former captain Azhar Ali has given Babar Azam the ultimate praise, calling him “Pakistan’s best-ever batsman.”

Azam is widely regarded as one of the elite run-scorers today as he regularly makes big scores in all three formats.

The 29-year-old stepped down as captain following the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he amassed 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

Having witnessed many of Azam’s run-scoring and record-breaking feats, Azhar insisted that the Lahore-born cricketer is the top batsman Pakistan has ever produced.

“In my opinion, Babar Azam is Pakistan’s best-ever batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

In their final group stage match against England, the men in green lost by 93 runs.

Azam will now represent Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

