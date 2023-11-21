Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is a very talented cricketer.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has been featuring in numerous T20 leagues around the world.

Most recently, he was in action in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in 10 matches for the Jamaica Tallawahs at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

“Amir has been a great cricketer,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team was recently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they started off with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they were unable to keep up that momentum as they lost their next four games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite fighting back to take down Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to progress to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a sour note as England thumped them by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now travel to Australia to play a three-match Test series, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

