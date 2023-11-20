Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia seamer Geoff Lawson said former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world since he is never satisfied and is constantly looking to improve.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for the past few years, during which he has only suffered minor dips in form.

The way he is always able to bounce back speaks volumes about his dedication to training and becoming better.

“He is always trying to improve himself every time he comes to bat,” Lawson told Geo News.

Before resigning as captain in all three formats, Azam featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and made 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

The men in green won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, but it wasn’t enough to catapult them into the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, they lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match Test series against Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: They give us an edge, Babar Azam picks two Pakistan fast bowlers that bowl beautifully together

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 382 ( 70.09 % ) Bad decision! 163 ( 29.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...