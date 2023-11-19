Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rumman Raees, the Pakistan fast bowler, has called left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s performance against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final “the best spell I’ve witnessed in my life.”

Amir carved through India’s top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, then-captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

Ultimately, the 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan finished with figures of 3-16 off six overs as Pakistan were crowned champions after crushing India by 180 runs.

Raees was so amazed by Amir’s performance that he even felt less upset at the fact that he was left out of the playing XI for the match.

“Mohammad Amir’s spell is the best spell I’ve witnessed in my life,” he said in an interview with YouTuber Nadir Ali as quoted by A Sports.

“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were all in top form but the way he bowled against them was simply exceptional. In fact, I forgot my grief for not being part of the team.”

Pakistan recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they hit back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green were unable to progress to the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign on a sour note as England crushed them by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

