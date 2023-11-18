Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has warned left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi that if he is constantly looking to take wickets, he will only be “successful twice in 100 attempts.”

He noted that the 23-year-old pace spearhead needs to be smarter and utilise all the skills at his disposal in order to bamboozle the opposition batsmen.

Since Afridi is always expected to get breakthroughs, Razzaq urged him to play mind games rather than simply go down the pure aggression route as it won’t always pay dividends.

“If you are always looking for wickets, you will only be successful twice in 100 attempts,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi, who was recently unveiled as Pakistan’s new T20I captain, recently featured in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and took 18 wickets in nine matches, which included a five-for against Australia, at an average of 26.72.

Pakistan began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Teetering on the brink of elimination, the men in green kept themselves in content for a World Cup semi-final spot by taking down Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, they ended up missing out on a spot in the final four and lost their last group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

